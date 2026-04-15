Boulder bar owner agrees to give up Colorado liquor license amid allegations of drugging, sex assaults

A Boulder bar owner has agreed to give up his Colorado liquor license and not apply for one for a decade after allegations of drugging and sexual assault. The bar owner also admitted to violating alcohol regulations during a special meeting on Monday.

Scrooge Sul on Boulder's University Hill CBS

The bar, Scrooge Sul, is located at 1149 13th Street on The Hill near the University of Colorado Boulder campus. The business has recently been at the center of a Boulder Police Department sex assault investigation in which drunk young women believe they were drugged and assaulted.

According to investigators, the reported incidents involve intoxicated underage females. Investigators say there have been no arrests, and no suspect has been publicly identified, but detectives are actively pursuing leads.

Anyone who thinks they might be able to help police with their investigation is asked to contact Detective Andrea Tuck at 720-854-8823 or TuckA@bouldercolorado.gov. The case number is 26-01803.