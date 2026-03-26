Boulder police asks for help with sex assault and drugging investigation at late-night party spot on the Hill

Police in Boulder on Thursday night put out a plea for help with an urgent sex assault investigation in which drunk young women were believed to have been drugged at a restaurant and late-night party spot on The Hill.

The University Hill neighborhood is located next to the University of Colorado Boulder campus and it's a popular gathering spot for students. The restaurant is called Scrooge Sul, and it's located at 1149 13th Street -- a few doors down from the Fox Theatre. It serves Asian food and has a bar. Videos on the Instagram page for the restaurant show a packed establishment late at night with young people having fun and drinking, with a long line outside.

Boulder police said they are investigating allegations of "sexual assault and suspected drugging involving intoxicated underage females." They didn't say what type of drug may have been used. The department said it's possible there are women who are victims and have yet to talk to police about it, and possibly witnesses who haven't come forward to share information.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said anyone who hasn't come forward and may be hesitant to share information should understand "no underage victim or witness who was intoxicated will be penalized for coming forward with information related to this investigation."

Redfearn said his department is focused on the "safety and well-being of potential victims."

"We want to hear from victims and witnesses so we can thoroughly investigate these allegations and ensure future sexual assaults are prevented," he said in a prepared statement included in an online news release posted on the Boulder Police Department website.

So far there have been no arrests but detectives are pursuing leads, and the department says "detectives are unable to release the name of the suspect at this time."

Anyone who thinks they might be able to help police with their investigation is asked to contact Detective Andrea Tuck at 720-854-8823 or TuckA@bouldercolorado.gov. The case number is 26-01803.

An attempt to get a comment from Scrooge Sul about the allegations was unsuccessful. Police said the restaurant is temporarily closed, but they didn't say if it's due to the investigation or not.

CU Boulder released an official statement about the Boulder police investigation.

The University of Colorado Boulder has been made aware of the Boulder Police Department's investigation into allegations of sexual assault and suspected drugging involving intoxicated underage females at Scrooge Sul in Boulder, and is grateful for BPD's swift and serious response.

While we cannot confirm whether any students have been impacted due to BPD's ongoing investigation and student privacy laws, our campus community should know that CU Boulder's Office of Victim Assistance is available for students, faculty or staff seeking free and confidential support, trauma-focused counseling and victim advocacy. The Office of Victim Assistance can be reached at 303-492-8855 or assist@colorado.edu.