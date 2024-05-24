F-16 flights over Colorado scheduled for Memorial Day weekend by Air National Guard
The Colorado Air National Guard on Friday announced that they will be flying F-16s in formation over Colorado's skies this weekend in honor of those who died in service to the country. The Memorial Day weekend flights will happen, as long as the weather cooperates, on Saturday and Monday.
140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah "Weed" Tucker said in a statement that the flyovers are "more than just a display of aerial precision, they are a solemn salute to our fallen heroes."
"Each pass through the sky honors their bravery and reminds us of the high price paid for our freedom," Tucker said.
The planes will depart on Saturday and on Monday from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.
Saturday's flights will include planned flyovers at the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora at 10 a.m. and at a time to be determined later at Silverton Town Park in Silverton on the Western Slope.
On Monday a much more elaborate set of flyover demonstrations is planned. The planes will fly from Northern Colorado down close to the southern border, to Grand Junction out west, through Grand County and then back to the Denver metro area. The final flyover will be at Folsom Field in Boulder for the Memorial Day tribute that's held at the conclusion of the annual Bolder Boulder 10K race.
The exact schedule for Monday is as follows:
10:30 a.m. Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley
10:35 a.m. Parker Cemetery in Parker
10:50 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Silver Cliff
11:00 a.m. Homelake Cemetery in Monte Vista
11:15 a.m. Western Colorado Veterans Cemetery in Grand Junction
11:35 a.m. Grand Lake Memorial Day Parade
11:40 a.m. Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver
11:50 a.m. Olinger Highland Cemetery in Thornton
12:07 p.m. Folsom Field at the University of Colorado Boulder
The planes will be F-16C Vipers, and in addition to being a powerful salute, they provide training for the Colorado Air National Guard's pilots.
Visit co.ng.mil for updates on the flight plans.