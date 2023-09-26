University of Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano retires, plans to stay at Boulder campus in other roles

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano retires, plans to stay at Boulder campus in other roles

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano retires, plans to stay at Boulder campus in other roles

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano retires, plans to stay at Boulder campus in other roles

University of Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced his retirement on Tuesday after nearly 15 years in the role and 50 years on campus. DiStefano won't be going too far away, however.

He plans to return to the faculty in the School of Education, where he first began his CU Boulder career as an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction in 1974.

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano CBS

Starting next fall, his duties will include serving as he senior executive director at the Center for Leadership and the Quigg and Virginia S. Newton Endowed Chair in Leadership. The university said DiStefano will help with the transition of the next CU Boulder chancellor.

"It has been such a rewarding and humbling experience to serve as chancellor of Colorado's flagship university for the past 15 years," DiStefano said in the speech. "I am so proud of our faculty, staff and students and all that you have accomplished, and I also will treasure the many alumni, donors, parents and friends of the university I was lucky enough to meet. Finally, I want to thank my family for their support and for allowing me to miss birthdays, anniversaries and holidays because of my duties to the university."

CU will launch a national search to fill the chancellor position.