Body recovered from Arkansas River in southern Colorado days after teen went missing near water

Six days after a teen went missing near the Arkansas River, a body was recovered from the water. The Otero County Sheriff's Office said the body was located about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

A body was located in the Arkansas River six days after a teen was reported missing. CBS

The body was taken to the El Paso County Coroner's Office for an autopsy where authorities will determine the deceased's identity.

Devlin Cambeul Otero County

The search for Devlin Cambeul, 19, began last Wednesday. He was last seen near the Arkansas River in La Junta.

The El Paso County Coroner told KKTV 11 News, the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs, that the deceased was dressed in clothes matching what Cambeul was last seen wearing.

The Arkansas River near La Junta where a teen went missing. CBS

Otero County Sheriff Shawn Mobley issued a statement last week that read in part, "This is also a reminder that this time of year the river is running high and much faster than it appears and is clearly dangerous."