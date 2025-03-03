Watch CBS News
Body of missing Colorado snowboarder Connor Gill found in Vail

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

The body of a missing snowboarder has been found on Vail Mountain, the Colorado ski resort said in a statement on Monday.

Connor Gill, 26, had been missing for about two-and-a-half weeks after going missing while on a snowboarding trip.

"On behalf of Vail Mountain and Vail Ski Patrol, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of our guest," Beth Howard, Vail Mountain COO, said in a statement on Monday. "We appreciate all of the rescue agencies who conducted this search alongside Vail Ski Patrol." 

missing-vail-snowboarder-3-family.png
Connor Gill is seen in a handout photo from his family. He's been missing since Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 when he was snowboarding in Vail. Family of Connor Gill

The Eagle County Coroner's Office confirmed that the body found was that of Gill's but didn't provide any other information, citing the ongoing investigation.

The search for Gill had involved resources from ski patrol units and search and rescue crews from across the state.

