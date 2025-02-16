Crews hit third day of searching for missing Colorado snowboarder at Vail

The search for Connor Gill has been on ever since he disappeared Friday morning riding Vail Mountain, last scanned at 8:50 a.m.

Ski patrol was alerted he was missing at 3:15 p.m. that same day, and the Eagle County Sheriff's Office has been in charge of the investigation ever since.

The 26-year-old snowboarder from the front range is wearing an orange ski suit, with blue accents on the top and a grey helmet, riding a Salomon snowboard.

Connor Gill, 26, is seen in the same clothes he was wearing when he went missing out of Vail on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Family of Connor Gill

Vail Mountain Rescue Group and ski patrollers are doing their best to track the area where he was last seen, near the Avanti Route Area, but have not found any clues as of yet.

Search and rescue crews have confirmed they have used standard protocol tactics, like utilizing cellphone pings, search dogs, and drones to search from the skies so long as weather permits, although snow continues to fall at a quick pace in the Vail Valley.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office posted a statement Sunday Afternoon, saying, in part, "the team from Vail Mountain Rescue and Vail Ski Patrol initiated their response based on the party's last known location and knowing the area commonly rode by the missing individual."

Connor Gill is seen in a handout photo from his family. He's been missing since Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 when he was snowboarding in Vail. Family of Connor Gill

They are asking that if people have any information that might be helpful to get Connor found, they should call 970-479-2201