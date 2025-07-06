Watch CBS News
Man's body found face down in Barker Reservoir in Colorado, officials say

Austen Erblat
A man's body was found in the Barker Reservoir outside the Colorado town of Nederland on Sunday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The body was discovered floating face down by a fisherman around noon on Sunday. Nederland firefighters responded and confirmed there was a dead body.

The Boulder Emergency Squad's dive team recovered the body several hours later. The Boulder County Coroner's Office will identify the body and work to determine the time, cause, and manner of death.

barker-reservoir-recovery-1-spehar.jpg
Rescue and recovery crews are seen at the shore of the Barker Reservoir outside Nederland, Colorado, after a body was discovered by a fisherman on Sunday, July 7, 2025. CBS

In addition to the dive teams, boats, and Boulder County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the discovery.

The reservoir, about 0.6 square miles in area and 27 feet deep at its deepest, is just east of the town of Nederland in southwestern Boulder County.

