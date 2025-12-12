Police release body camera footage of officer involved shooting in Denver metro area, say officer followed policy

Police have released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. They state that, following an internal review, the officer followed the department's policy after the suspect pointed a gun at him.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the officer was patrolling near Youngfield Street and W. 32nd Avenue when he recognized a man with a felony warrant. Family members have identified the man as Duane Butts. When the officer pulled up behind him, authorities said that Butts ran west under the I-70 overpass, and the officer chased him.

The body camera footage shows the officer pulling out a stun gun as they ran down the street and pulling out his firearm after Butts fell near the base of the overpass. The department said that after Butts pointed a gun at the officer, the officer fired multiple times. The footage shows Butts turn towards the officer with an object in his hand before the officer fires at him.

Wheat Ridge Police Department

Butts was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

On Friday, WRPD said that an internal investigation determined the officer acted within the department's policy. Because the case is an officer-involved shooting, it is under investigation by the District Attorney's Critical Incident Response Team.

Family members said that, although Butts struggled with addiction, he had never harmed anyone. In a post on social media, Butts' sister asked the community to understand that the video footage is traumatic and how difficult his loss is for the family.

"The entire encounter unfolded very quickly, and it was clear that Duane was in a state of panic and fear throughout. It was incredibly difficult to watch. We're sharing this update so no one in our community is caught off guard when the video becomes public. If you choose to view it, please do so gently and with awareness of the trauma it may bring. This is not just a news clip - it is the last moments of someone we loved profoundly."

Duane Butts Family of Duane Butts

The police department said it has offered resources to his family through Victim Outreach Incorporated.