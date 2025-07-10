Watch CBS News
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Denver metro area

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Police in the Denver metro area are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead on Thursday.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said an officer was involved in a shooting in the area of W. 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street. Authorities said an officer was patrolling the area when they recognized a suspect with a felony warrant.

When the officer pulled up behind the suspect's motorcycle, the suspect reportedly took off on foot. Officials said the officer chased after the suspect on foot, and a struggle between the two ensued. The officer discharged their firearm, fatally shooting the suspect.

The shooting is under investigation by the Critical Incident Response Team.

