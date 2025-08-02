Bodies of missing paddleboarder and dog recovered from Colorado's Eleven Mile Reservoir

The bodies of a missing paddleboarder and a dog were recovered from Eleven Mile Reservoir in the southern portion of Colorado's Park County overnight after wildlife officials say a strong wind blew a group of paddleboarders into the water.

The group was out paddleboarding on the reservoir around 1 p.m. when they were knocked into the water, according to Colorado Parks and Recreation.

One person who was wearing a life jacket swam to shore, while another who was wearing a life jacket and tethered to their board was rescued by CPW rangers soon after. But the third paddleboarder wasn't wearing a life jacket or secured to their paddleboard, and an 11-hour search ensued.

An undated file photo shows Eleven Mile Reservoir in Park County, Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Around midnight, officials from CPW, Harstel Fire, and the Park County Sheriff's Office found the paddleboarder's body and that of a dog that was with the group. The Park County Coroner will identify the victim, CPW said.

"CPW strongly encourages recreationists to wear a life jacket while boating, kayaking, paddleboarding and swimming in Colorado," the agency said in a statement Saturday morning. "Weather conditions can change quickly at the park with sudden, strong wind gusts, and visitors are encouraged to check weather forecasts before heading outdoors."

Eleven Mile Reservoir is the second largest reservoir in Denver Water's system and one of the largest bodies of water east of the Continental Divide.