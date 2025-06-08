Colorado's top high school performances recognized at Bobby G Awards, Lutheran High wins big

Every year, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts Colorado's own version of the Tony Awards for high schoolers. The Bobby G Awards recognize the best actors, actresses, set designers, directors, sound technicians, makeup artists, choreographers and more throughout Colorado's high schools.

The DCPA's event includes 14 different awards for excellence being handed out. Officially known as the "Bobby G High School Musical Theatre Awards," the event took place May 16 at the Ellie Caulkins Theatre in Downtown Denver.

Nominees are determined by a team of judges that travel the state each year to review and grade shows, leading up to winners being determined for the Bobby G Awards.

Some of the high schools nominated in several categories included Lutheran of Parker, Fossil Ridge of Fort Collins, Durango, Castle View of Castle Rock, Vista Ridge of Colorado Springs and more.

Luther High School won big at the 2025 Bobby G Awards. The school's take on the famous show "Newsies" was nominated for several awards, including Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role, Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Direction.

"I never thought I would be here in the first place," said Grayson Graham, the lead actor in Lutheran's production.

Jillian Lietzau, an educator at Lutheran, won the award for Best Director of a High School Performance.

"It was the best experience," Lietzau said.

Lietzau, who spent much of her time thanking God for helping her and her students create their show, said in the end, the production was for an audience of one. However, she was honored to be recognized.

"God just blessed us to be here," Lietzau said.

Lietzau wasn't the only one from her school to win. Her student, Graham, won the award given to the Best Male Actor. The school also won for Best Overall Musical.

"To hear our name called three different times to win was unbelievable and magical," Lietzau said.

"Knowing I had the opportunity right here in Denver was amazing," Graham said.

"To see him grow and step outside his comfort zone, and to reach the heights he reached to create that amazing character is such a blessing," Lietzau said.

Best Lead Actress and Actor, Hannah Schnorr and Grayson Graham CBS

The actress who took home the award for Best Female in a Leading Role was Fossil Ridge High School's Hannah Schnorr.

"I am so excited," Schnorr said. "It is such an honor. All of the nominees are so talented. So, when they called my name, I was like, 'Me?!'"

"It is amazing, we have all worked so hard," Graham said.

Schnorr and Graham will now travel to New York City, where they will compete against the best teen performers from each state for a national title.

The nominees and winners CBS News Colorado spoke with all said they were grateful for the recognition and services that the Denver Center for the Performing Arts offered to them and their peers.

"It doesn't matter who they are, where they are coming from. (The DCPA) allows a program like this to celebrate the arts and theatre for the students, that is amazing," Lietzau said.

Schnorr is planning to pursue the arts in college. Graham said he is still determining what he wants to do, but felt this award encouraged him to pursue performing as a profession one day.

"We are all gifted. We are all blessed. We all have a shot at this," Graham said. "Maybe there is more I can do in the music field, and maybe I can dip more into acting."

Schnorr said she believed the DCPA and Bobby G Awards encouraged students of all communities to consider getting involved in the arts.

"Work hard, dream big, keep working toward their goals because it is so fun," Schnorr said. "Theatre is an amazing art. More people should do it."

A full list of the nominees and winners can be found online.