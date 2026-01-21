Broncos quarterback Bo Nix breaks his silence about his injury: "God never says oops"

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix took to social media on Wednesday to thank fans for all the support he's been getting since he was injured at the end of the Saturday's divisional playoff win in Denver. It was the first time he's made any type of public comment about his injury since the 33-30 overtime win at Mile High.

Nix was scheduled to undergo surgery a day before for a broken bone in his ankle. In his Instagram post, he thanked his doctor in Alabama who performed the operation.

Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos celebrates during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

"Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me," Nix wrote.

Nix could be seen on CBS's broadcast walking around on the sideline after getting hurt on one of the final plays. Dr. Landon Fine, an orthopedic surgeon at AdventHealth Parker, said that's not surprising.

"Immediately it hurts to break a bone, obviously. Initially he was able to walk around. But once the swelling and the bleeding and things do what they do, it becomes more symptomatic," Fine said.

Nix also wrote about his religious beliefs and how they're guiding him through his recovery, saying "God never says oops." He said he believes God has "big plans for this team."

Jarrett Stidham will be starting at QB for Denver in the AFC Championship this weekend, and Nix had words of encouragement for his teammate who will now be leading the huddle.

"I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett," he wrote.

So far there's no announced timeline for when Nix will be able to begin practicing again for the team, but Fine said that he expects "after a couple months he'll be back out there."

Read Nix's complete Instagram post below:

The last few days have been hard to put into words.



What started as one of the most exciting games I've ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I've ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it.



I can't express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn't be more excited for what's next.



Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me.



God never says oops, and he is always good. He has big plans for this team. We're not finished, as a matter of fact we're just getting started. We're just going to keep climbing higher.



Go Broncos.