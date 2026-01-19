Stiddy surge: Denver sports store flooded with requests following Broncos QB update

Just west of Empower Field at Mile High, a rush for new Denver Broncos gear kicked off within moments of the team announcing that Jarrett Stidham will replace the injured Bo Nix as Sunday's AFC Championship starter.

SportsFan, a popular merchandise shop near the stadium, said it was "instantaneously" flooded with requests for Stidham jerseys.

"This is a super exciting time for anyone who's a Broncos fan," owner Derek Friedman said. "We're selling a ton of Broncos stuff, as much as we can get in."

From jerseys to hats, chains to T-shirts, the store has been packed with fans stocking up on anything orange and blue. For much of the season, Nix's #10 jersey was among the hottest sellers.

"Bo is one of the more popular," Friedman said. "As the quarterback, you're selling a ton of his jerseys and Patrick Surtain II and Nik Bonitto."

But the moment Nix was ruled out, SportsFan's operations shifted into a hurry-up offense for Stidham gear.

"I'm on the computer and I'm trying to place orders as quickly as possible ... figure out what's even available," he said.

CBS

Friedman said official Stidham jerseys may be difficult for manufacturers to produce and ship before Sunday's game. Still, the store isn't leaving Broncos fans empty handed. When employee and graphic designer Jared Laughlin heard "Stiddy" would get the start, his reaction was simple -- "I was like, 'well here we go!'"

Laughlin has designed Broncos gear before, but this week he's been working on something new -- a rally towel inspired by the backup-turned-starter.

"This is probably the one we're going to do," he said while showing the "In Stiddy We Trust" design.

CBS

The towel is still warm off his digital drawing board, and something he hopes thousands of fans will wave during Sunday's big game against the New England Patriots.

"Honestly, seeing my work out in the real world, that's more special than any accolade," Laughlin said.

Among those eager for the game is lifelong Broncos fan Nick Helmer, who quite literally bleeds orange and blue.

CBS

"I just got my tattoo finished last night," he said, showing the bright orange logo and Denver skyline freshly inked on his right arm. Despite the quarterback change, Helmer said his confidence hasn't wavered.

"I have faith he's going to be able to lead us," Helmer said of Stidham. "And Sean Payton is going to put him in the right spot."

A spokesperson for the team store at the stadium confirmed it also does not have Stidham jerseys yet but has already placed orders.

As for the rally towel, SportsFan expects it to be available for purchase starting Thursday.