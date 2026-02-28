Evacuation warning issued for area near wildfire in southwest Boulder

Authorities have issued an evacuation warning for homes near a wildfire that broke out in southwest Boulder on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Boulder Fire Rescue said a wildfire sparked in the southwest part of Boulder's Chautauqua neighborhood. The Bluebell Fire is currently estimated to be approximately half an acre in size, and crews are working to bring the fire under control.

Mountain View Fire Rescue

Around 1:30, emergency officials issued an evacuation warning to the residents in the area of Chatauqua Cottages. Residents in the area should be prepared in case they need to evacuate suddenly.

Officials have ordered the DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) and Type 1 helicopter to assist in firefighting efforts.

Red Flag warnings remain in place for much of the Front Range as windy and dry conditions persist.