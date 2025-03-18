Snow, rain and more wind expected in Colorado, some areas on Eastern Plains will be under a blizzard warning

Another day of high fire danger for the Denver metro while snow moves into the mountains

Another day of high fire danger for the Denver metro while snow moves into the mountains

Another day of high fire danger for the Denver metro while snow moves into the mountains

A mixed bag of weather will continue Tuesday night and affect the morning commute across the Denver metro area and the Eastern Plains.

Rain and snow will rapidly develop across Colorado's Front Range Tuesday afternoon. This is a mild storm, so moderate rain could turn to snow in Denver, but accumulations are not anticipated.

As the low develops east of Denver, rain and snow will change to all snow, and it will be heavy at that point. Accumulations are expected east of Denver International Airport and across the Palmer Divide. Snow develops by 10 p.m. at the latest and is already pushing east out of Colorado by 4 a.m.

CBS

Generally light snow totals are expected, but impacts will be moderate to high around Monument Hill, Interstate 70 on the Plains, and Interstate 76.

CBS

Wind gusts of 65 mph are expected overnight and through the morning commute across the Front Range and Plains. This means areas that pick up snow will experience blizzard conditions. I'd plan to avoid travel on any road east of the airport as significant delays and closures are possible.

Blizzard warnings have been posted through 9 a.m. Wednesday:

CBS

Be sure to stay tuned to CBS Colorado as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.