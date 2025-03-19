Watch CBS News
Blizzard Conditions in Eastern Colorado Wednesday morning, with strong winds through afternoon

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Blizzard conditions in Eastern Colorado for Wednesday morning with cooler conditions this afternoon
A sharp cold front raced through Colorado late yesterday, bringing wind, rain, and, in some areas, measurable snow. That snow, for places like the Palmer Divide and the Eastern Plains, quickly created blizzard conditions late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

While the coverage area for Blizzard Warnings shrunk early Wednesday morning, Yuma and Kit Carson Counties will remain under Blizzard warnings through 9 a.m. Wednesday. Though most falling snow will clear by that hour, there is still the concern for low visibility with the snow that fell overnight.

The rest of Eastern Colorado will be under High Wind Warnings through noon Wednesday, as gusts could reach as high as 65 mph.

Elsewhere across Colorado, including the Denver metro area, conditions will be breezy, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Temperatures on Wednesday will remain cooler than normal, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s with mainly cloudy sky. 

Alex Lehnert
First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out her bio and send her an email.

