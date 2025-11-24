Black Friday sales to shop and skip this year, according to experts

Black Friday is this week, and as you're eyeing those sales, you may be wondering which are worthwhile.

Chances are, most everything on your holiday wish list will be discounted at some point over the next couple of weeks. But experts say, there are certain sales you should jump on right now.

According to NerdWallet, Kitchen gadgets and smaller household appliances tend to be priced at their lowest right now, price-tracking research shows. Air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and other countertop gadgets are all fair game.

When it comes to toys, expect some of the best discounts and biggest demand this time of year. Hot toys sell out quickly, so don't hesitate to buy those if you see a price that looks good. For instance:

· Melissa & Doug Sort, Stock, Select Beauty Kiosk Play Set

· Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Rebirth Ultimate Action Chomp T. Rex

· Play-Doh Barbie Designer Fashion Show Playset

Search for promotional offers on streaming services to save a few bucks. For instance, Paramount Plus is offering a Black Friday deal, with new and eligible former subscribers in the U.S. and Canada able to get 50% off monthly or annual plans for a limited time.

You might even be able to find discounted gift cards. NerdWallet found Costco and Dollar General have offered savings on gift cards in the past.

When it comes to sales you can skip, think furniture, and home decor. You can find the same, if not better, discounts on those items around the President's Day and Labor Day holiday weekends.

You can also skip stocking up on winter clothing right now. If you can hold off, better deals will come in about a month or two.

Finally, you can download price tracker tools like Keepa and Camelizer show you what items are truly on sale.