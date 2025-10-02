Watch CBS News
Black Bear Pass in southern Colorado closed after Kia Telluride gets stuck near Telluride

Black Bear Pass in southern Colorado has been closed after a Kia Telluride got stuck near Telluride. According to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office, a man visiting from South Carolina drove the SUV up the one-way road despite being advised by locals not to do so. 

The sheriff posted on X that about three to four switchbacks past Bridal Veil Falls, the driver became stuck with the Telluride's wheels off the side of the road. The sheriff said that the vehicle is unstable and that it's not safe for cars to drive around it. 

According to the sheriff, the vehicle requires a tow, and it's not known when that will happen. As a result, Bridal Veil Road up to the falls has been closed just past the parking lot, which prohibits access to the Via Ferrata. Bridal Veil Trail will remain open.

