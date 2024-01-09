Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre welcomes Billy Strings for 2-day run in Colorado this May

Grammy Award-winner Billy Strings is coming back to Colorado to perform two nights at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. The outdoor Denver-area amphitheater is bigger than Red Rocks, which Strings has regularly sold out in recent years.

Billy Strings performs onstage for the 22nd Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

The Nashville-based bluegrass star spoke with CBS News 2 years ago and said he is proud to be part of the "Future of Bluegrass:"

Billy Strings (born William Apostol) earned his nickname while growing up in central Michigan, playing guitars almost as big as he was, playing with musicians decades older than he was.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre has a seating capacity of 17,000. It's located at 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard in Greenwood Village.

Strings' concerts will be on May 17 and May 18 and are part of a spring tour he just announced. He will also be performing in Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Minnesota and Illinois. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday morning.