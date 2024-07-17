Below average rainfall in Denver so far this July

Wet for the rest of the week with a few strong to severe storms possible this evening in Denver

Wet for the rest of the week with a few strong to severe storms possible this evening in Denver

Wet for the rest of the week with a few strong to severe storms possible this evening in Denver

July tends to be the 2nd wettest month of the year in Denver. This month has been a bit different. 12 of the 16 days have lacked any measurable rainfall (trace is not considered measurable).

It has been an up and down month rain-wise. Our month-to-date rainfall total is only 0.42". This is 0.65" below average.

CBS

Denver started the month with 4 out of the first five days with below average temperatures, followed by a brutal heatwave from the 10th through the 15th. We were dry during this heatwave, resulting in fire weather.

The remainder of this week will feature the chance of daily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Hopefully, we can squeeze out as much precipitation as possible because we are favoring drier than average conditions for the last week of July.

CBS