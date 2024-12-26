Beloved Colorado boutique serving disadvantaged women in Denver metro area set to close

Beloved boutique Angel Concept in downtown Littleton announced on Thursday it will close in a few months. It was known for helping disadvantaged women get back on their feet in the Denver metro area.

CBS

More than a decade ago, Sue Hosier, the founder of Angel Concept, had the idea of helping other women. Thanks to the help of other women in the community, she was able to open the nonprofit gift boutique about 13 years ago. It's a job training center for women, and since opening, Hosier and other women have been able to help more than 100 women in need.

While the word "Angel" is in the name of this Littleton boutique, Hosier said angels are exactly what you'll find when you walk in.

"It used to be, if women helped another woman, you'd say, 'You're an angel.,'" Hosier told CBS Colorado. "So everyone here is an angel. I'm lucky enough to have a lot of women who are willing to put in a lot of time and effort."

Hosier opened Angel Concept with the goal of teaching women workplace skills and building confidence. All of the women have been referred to her by drug recovery programs, shelters or probation officers. Many women were struggling with homelessness or drug and alcohol abuse.

"We hire women who have gotten a little lost and need to get back to a better life, and we pay them to work in the store with us," Hosier explained. "That's usually what it takes if they're willing to put in the work to go back to a better life."

Spring Scheuer began interning at Angel Concept in August. She was referred to Angel Concept to work and get help getting on her feet. She says it's been an "enlightening" experience so far.

"I was having problems with being on the streets and drugs, so I was in rehab," Scheuer shared with CBS Colorado. "I've learned a lot about myself, where before I really didn't think I could actually work a job. I had a lot of intimidations myself when it came to working."

Interns like Scheur could work at the boutique for up to six months. Since opening, about 130 people have received support they need at Angel Concept.

"It feels great," Scheuer said. "A lot of doors have opened up for me since then."

When a customer makes a purchase, 5% of sales go back to other charities helping women. Angel Concept has been able to donate more than $100,000. The boutique is now offering discounts and sales until its final closure.

"We have worked hard to help them," Hosier said. "They were all treated like they mattered, and they were all treated kindly, and the interns have given us everything they can."

So Thursday morning In front of her staff, volunteers and interns, Hosier announced she planned to shut down the boutique because of health issues and wanting to spend more time with family. An exact date has not been determined.

"My most rewarding thing is to be with everybody here," Hosier said in front of the women. "What I ask of all you now and the community is to help us with our last lap."