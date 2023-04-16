Watch CBS News
Local News

Beautiful weather to wrap-up the weekend!

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Sunny skies and temps in the 60s Sunday
Denver weather: Sunny skies and temps in the 60s Sunday 01:55

It will be a beautiful second half of the weekend with daytime highs in the 60s for the Denver metro area. 

co-today-highs.png
CBS

A Flood Warning is in place for portions of Moffat County, including Craig, through noon today. Small streams could flood because of snowmelt. 

flood-watch.png
CBS

The warm-up continues to start the work week with daytime highs running above normal with temperatures in the low 70s. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
CBS

It will be breezy on Monday and Tuesday. Monday there is increased fire danger in southern Colorado and on Tuesday the warm and dry weather will increase fire danger for the Denver metro area, eastern plains, Palmer Divide, and South Park with a Fire Weather Watch in place. You'll want to avoid any outdoor burning or any outdoor activity that could cause a spark. 

fire-wx-day-2.png
CBS

A change comes our way mid-week with cooler weather and a chance for scattered showers. 

Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie works on air and behind the scenes in the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado and also reports from the First Alert Weather Tracker. Read her bio & send her an email.

First published on April 16, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.