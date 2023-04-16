Beautiful weather to wrap-up the weekend!

It will be a beautiful second half of the weekend with daytime highs in the 60s for the Denver metro area.

A Flood Warning is in place for portions of Moffat County, including Craig, through noon today. Small streams could flood because of snowmelt.

The warm-up continues to start the work week with daytime highs running above normal with temperatures in the low 70s.

It will be breezy on Monday and Tuesday. Monday there is increased fire danger in southern Colorado and on Tuesday the warm and dry weather will increase fire danger for the Denver metro area, eastern plains, Palmer Divide, and South Park with a Fire Weather Watch in place. You'll want to avoid any outdoor burning or any outdoor activity that could cause a spark.

A change comes our way mid-week with cooler weather and a chance for scattered showers.