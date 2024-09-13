Entire student body at Cherokee Trail High School in Colorado now prides itself on motto "Be Kind"

This week students at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora got ready for their homecoming by selling T-shirts that say "Be Kind." It's part of an effort by a special group at the school called Be Kind Club.

Peyton Michlig and Mark Petre are seniors at the Colorado school and described their class -- the Class of 2025 -- as the "class for change."

A CBS Colorado news crew was there as they walked the hallways of the school overwhelmed with nostalgia. They reminisced on their time at the high school and all of the changes they've been part of.

"I really want to make a big impact on CT so being it's the last year I just wanted to take it all in and make the biggest impact I can," Michlig said.

"I want to leave this school better than it was when I came here," Petre said.

It's a goal the two feel like they've accomplished through one simple act. It's written on their T-shirts and something the entire student body now prides itself on.

"Just be kind," said Petre.

"It's so easy to drown in negativity, so I don't know, it's really good to be in a program to help others," Michlig said.

The Be Kind campaign lives at the school as a way to encourage students to spread kindness in all they do. They have donated funds they've raised through T-shirt sales to a high school in Lahaina, Hawaii, where students were affected by a wildfire, and to pediatric cancer research.

This year during homecoming they have gotten the entire school involved.

"Today is our Be Kind day for homecoming so we are currently selling T-shirts $10 for just a simple black shirt and this helps spread kindness throughout our school," said one student.

Instead of a "blackout" the proud Cougars students call it a "Be Kind out" as a way to remind the community what they live by in the hallways, in class and on the athletic fields.

"The world's a better place when everybody is kind and nice to each other," said Petre.

The Cherokee Trail Cougars face the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles for their homecoming football game on Friday at 7 p.m. Watch a live stream of the game on CBS News Colorado.