How to watch: Cherokee Trail vs. Mountain Vista on "Football Friday" on CBS News Colorado stream
Throughout the fall season, CBS News Colorado is streaming a state high school game every week on Friday at 7 p.m. through a partnership with FanVu. This week's "Football Friday" game -- Friday, Sept. 13 -- will feature a matchup between the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles and the Cherokee Trail Cougars.
The Golden Eagles are undefeated so far this season and will travel to Aurora for their game against the Cougars, who are 1-1 on the season.
You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.
Leading up to each game, Your Reporters will have a story from one of the schools featured in the game and will also be there among fans to prior to kickoff.
Your Reporter Justin Adams is also scheduled to announce some of the 10 games.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 30: Regis Jesuit High School at Valor Christian High School
Sept. 6: Columbine High School at Legend High School
Sept. 13: Mountain Vista High School at Cherokee Trail High School
Sept. 20: Grandview High School at Rock Canyon High School
Sept. 27: Ralson Valley High School at Valor Christian High School
Oct. 4: Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School
Oct. 11: Castle View High School at Valor Christian High School
Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School
Oct. 25: Rock Canyon High School at Mountain Vista High School
Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School
Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.