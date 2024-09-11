How to watch: Cherokee Trail vs. Mountain Vista on "Football Friday" on CBS News Colorado stream

Throughout the fall season, CBS News Colorado is streaming a state high school game every week on Friday at 7 p.m. through a partnership with FanVu. This week's "Football Friday" game -- Friday, Sept. 13 -- will feature a matchup between the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles and the Cherokee Trail Cougars.

The Golden Eagles are undefeated so far this season and will travel to Aurora for their game against the Cougars, who are 1-1 on the season.

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

Leading up to each game, Your Reporters will have a story from one of the schools featured in the game and will also be there among fans to prior to kickoff.

Your Reporter Justin Adams is also scheduled to announce some of the 10 games.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 30: Regis Jesuit High School at Valor Christian High School

Sept. 6: Columbine High School at Legend High School

Sept. 13: Mountain Vista High School at Cherokee Trail High School

Sept. 20: Grandview High School at Rock Canyon High School

Sept. 27: Ralson Valley High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 4: Arapahoe High School at Grandview High School

Oct. 11: Castle View High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School

Oct. 25: Rock Canyon High School at Mountain Vista High School

Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School

Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.