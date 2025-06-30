Barry Morphew brought back to Colorado, will appear in court on new charges of killing his wife Suzanne

Barry Morphew, a suspect who was arrested in Arizona earlier this month, has been extradited to Colorado and will once again will appear in a southern Colorado courtroom on charges connected to the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. The initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A June 20, 2025 booking photo of Barry Morphew in Arizona. Maricopa County

He was arrested on June 20 in Gilbert, Arizona, two days after a grand jury indictment was returned for first-degree murder. Suzanne Morphew disappeared in 2020 in Chaffee County and her remains were found three years later in Saguache County.

Barry Morphew was charged with murder after his wife's disappearance but the case was dismissed in 2022 before it went to trial. He is now the prime suspect again in another murder trial in the same death, this time in Alamosa County where the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney's Office is located. He is currently in the Alamosa County Jail.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

After Suzanne's remains were found, authorities said drugs typically used as tranquilizers for wildlife were detected in them. A coroner's report stated her death was due to homicide of "undetermined means."

The indictment of Barry Morphew states that the first-degree murder charge he now faces is reliant on several facts, including inconsistencies with his statements about Suzanne's disappearance, video showing him throwing things away into separate trash cans after her disappearance, the marital trouble the two were allegedly experiencing, the presence of a tranquilizer rifle in the Colorado home Suzanne and Barry shared, and the clues that indicated Suzanne's remains were moved before they were discovered.