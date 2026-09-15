Barry Morphew in court for alleged Denver violations, remains in custody for murder charges in wife's death

Murder suspect Barry Morphew appeared in court virtually in Denver on Tuesday morning for charges in connection with an alleged hit-and-run. Last month, Morphew was involved in the incident first reported by CBS Colorado.

According to court records, Morphew has been charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report the accident, driving without a driver's license, and failure to display proof of insurance in connection with the collision.

Barry Morphew Boulder County

Tuesday's court appearance was initially scheduled for a plea hearing. The hearing was rescheduled to Oct. 30 at 8:30 a.m. after a new defense counsel was appointed to represent Morphew.

Video obtained by CBS Colorado showed a man, later identified by a judge as Morphew, after a collision near 8th and Colorado. The video showed the driver refusing to provide identification or insurance information, offering one of the drivers cash and later leaving the scene.

CBS

That incident set in motion a series of events that led to a judge modifying his bond conditions in connection with his murder case. On Sept. 8, Morphew appeared in Alamosa County Court, where the judge modified his bond after he was arrested by Boulder County Sheriff's deputies the week before. Morphew's bond was increased from $3 million to a $10 million cash-only bond.

Morphew is awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew. He has pleaded not guilty and has denied killing her.