Watch CBS News
Local News

Bank robber wearing security uniform targets Commerce Bank in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora police search for bank robber that hit Commerce Bank
Aurora police search for bank robber that hit Commerce Bank 00:20

A bank robber wearing a security uniform targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora. It happened a the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. 

aurora-bank-robber.jpg
Aurora Police

Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 9:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.