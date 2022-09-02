Bank robber wearing security uniform targets Commerce Bank in Aurora

A bank robber wearing a security uniform targeted the Commerce Bank in Aurora. It happened a the location near Colfax Avenue and Chambers on Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

Aurora Police

Aurora police say there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com.