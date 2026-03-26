Bandstand at Denver's City Park, built almost 100 years ago, destroyed in overnight fire

The bandstand at Denver's City Park was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to Denver fire officials and a nonprofit that uses the bandstand.

City Park Jazz, which hosts jazz concerts every week over the summer at the bandstand, said in a statement that the structure is a "total loss."

The bandstand at Denver's City Park is seen on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after a fire destroyed the almost 100-year-old structure. Jessica Abegg

City Park Jazz said the fire happened around 2:30 a.m. and a Denver Fire Department spokesperson said they got a call around 2:40 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, the mostly wooden structure was entirely engulfed in flames, DFD said.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and don't yet have any preliminary conclusions as of about 11 a.m.

City Park Jazz says it's in talks with the city and exploring options for its 2026 season, including mobile stage setups, power needs, and other considerations. The organization is seeking donations to assist.