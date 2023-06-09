Watch CBS News
New rules for City Park Jazz go to into effect this summer

People who like to enjoy live music at City Park Jazz have new rules to follow this summer. Denver Parks & Rec workers will monitor the gates to City Park on the south and west sides as well as the entrance gate off 23rd to control traffic. 

Those employees will close the gates if parking is full. They want to make sure that the environment of City Park is protected. 

This is the 37th year for City Park Jazz. 

The free concerts are staged at the City Park Pavilion. Attendees are urged to arrive an hour before show time.   

