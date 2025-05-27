Bandimere eyes property in northeast Colorado for new speedway

A new era of racing cars at a speedway in Colorado may be just down the road. John Bandimere Jr. told CBS News Colorado last week, "We also promised you that when we had news, we would share it with you. Well, we have some news."

Bandimere Speedway CBS

Bandimere Jr. said that the organization, with partners, closed on the first parcel of land near Hudson in Weld County. He said this is the first piece of a "complex puzzle" that would also include acquiring property around it. Bandimere Jr. did not give the exact location of the property.

"Zoning and annexation will now be taking place, with the exact timing not really sure, and we're not really clear as to how that will all work out," Bandimere Jr. said.

"I know, most of you understand ... we've been working to continue the automobile legacy," John Bandimere Jr. said in a YouTube video.

Bandimere Speedway stopped 65 years of drag racing on Hogback Mountain in October 2024. Bandimere Speedway regularly hosted nearly 130 events each year and had more than 1,700 registered races each season.

Since leaving the location in Morrison next to C470, the family said it would continue to look for a new location.

Bandimere said his parents started the car racing facility back in 1958.