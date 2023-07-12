Bandimere Speedway plans for its final national event this weekend

It's the end of an era, as fans will pack Bandimere Speedway for its final national event this weekend. The Bandimere family announced earlier this year that they are leaving their location in Morrison next to Highway C470 at the end of the season and their future business plans are undetermined.

NHRA Funny Car drivers John Force, bottom, and Ron Capps charge of the start line in the Funny Car final of the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals at Bandimere Speedway in 2018. Force won with an ET of 4.075 and a speed of 315.42 mph. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For 65 years drag racing has been happening at speedway, but starting in the late fall things will get quiet at the track known as Thunder Mountain.

Bandimere Speedway has regularly hosted about 130 events each year and has more than 1,700 registered racers each season. This weekend's event is the 43rd annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals.

John Bandimere Jr. talked to reporters on Wednesday and spoke about his family's future plans.

"Everybody thinks that we're being pushed out by houses. Of course, there's no question they're building a lot of houses. But not one person has given us a bad time. We really feel basically very comfortable of why we're leaving as we need more space. We need a place that has real restrooms. Think about it. We have never had running water in 65 years," Bandimere Jr. said.

RELATED: Landscape changing dramatically on Highway C470 as large-scale home developments go up along hogback

Bandimere Jr. said he will feel a mix of emotions when the last race takes place, and he looks forward to hearing the engines roar until then.

The final event at the speedway will be at the end of October.