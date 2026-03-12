Avalanche danger remains considerable in Colorado's northern mountains, large slides still possible

Avalanche danger remains elevated across parts of Colorado's northern mountains Thursday, where forecasters warn that large and potentially deadly slides are still possible.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says avalanche danger is considerable (Level 3 of 5) from Berthoud Pass through Summit County to Vail Pass.

The primary concern is a persistent slab problem, which can produce avalanches that break deep and wide across a slope, especially on northwest through east to southeast-facing terrain.

Forecasters say backcountry travelers should avoid slopes steeper than 30 degrees near and above treeline, where dangerous conditions remain.

A large avalanche near Copper Mountain earlier this week highlights the potential danger.

Even though avalanche activity has slowed in some parts of the state, the avalanche center says large persistent slab avalanches remain possible, particularly where riders or skiers hit thin, rocky trigger points on north-facing slopes.

Backcountry users are encouraged to stick to low-angle terrain that is not connected to steeper slopes above.

As temperatures warm through the day, another concern will be wet avalanches on sunny slopes. Forecasters say melting snow can quickly destabilize steep terrain.

One simple way to gauge conditions: pay attention to how deep your feet sink into the snow. If you're sinking past your ankles, it's a sign the snowpack is weakening and it's time to move away from steep slopes.

Lazar warns that despite the lack of snow the avalanche danger hasn't disappeared.

"The size of these avalanches remain large to very large so this means that consequences for triggering one of these things by no means decreased," he said.

Forecasters say slides of this magnitude remain possible in Summit County and parts of the northern mountains where avalanche danger is still elevated. Officials urge anyone heading into the backcountry to check the latest avalanche forecast and carefully choose terrain.