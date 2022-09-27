Colorado's district attorneys push for new law to crack down on auto thieves

Candace Boggs thought her scootering days were over when she finally scraped together enough money for a 2016 Kia, but 5 days after she bought the car, it was stolen.

"I went outside and I was like I know I parked it. Where's my car?" she said.

Boggs is the latest victim of a crime that has skyrocketed over the last couple years, making Colorado No. 1 in the country for auto thefts, followed by Washington D.C, New Mexico, California and Missouri.

District attorneys say a new state law is partially to blame. It made many auto thefts a misdemeanor. The Colorado District Attorneys' Council is now pushing for a state law that would make every auto theft a felony.

Boggs car was stolen in Aurora which, according to a study by Common Sense Institute, is the third worst city in the country for stolen cars. It's also the first in the state to impose mandatory jail time for auto theft.

"In the first 28 days we saw a measurable decrease in motor vehicle thefts," said City Councilman Dustin Zvonek, who led the change after Gov. Jared Polis signed the law which made it a misdemeanor to steal a car worth less than $2,000.

A year later, the governor is reversing course. He sent a letter to the Colorado Criminal and Juvenile Justice Commission calling for increased penalties for auto theft, regardless of the car's value.

Zvonek suggests it's election year pandering.

"This is like a guy who has been puncturing holes in our raft for the past 4 years and now that we're taking on water with more crime he shows up and says 'I'm the one with a patch'? I'm a bit skeptical," he said.

18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner is skeptical, too. At his urging, the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, which includes the state's 22 elected DAs, voted unanimously to pursue legislation that treats all auto thefts as felonies.

"Because it shouldn't matter if you're stealing someone's Maserati out of their garage or somebody's who's barely getting by with a $1,500 car. That should be a serious felony offense," Kellner said.

Even if the DAs are able to pass a felony law, it wouldn't apply to all auto thieves. CBS News Colorado has learned that 1 out of every 5 car thieves in Aurora is age 17 and under. Police busted one auto theft ring made up of 14 year olds.

Kellner says if the governor was serious about addressing auto thefts, he'd direct his parole board to stop releasing car thieves from prison early. He says 80% of those he prosecutes for car theft are on parole or probation and have, on average, five prior felony convictions.

A spokesperson for Polis released a statement saying the governor has helped police catch car thieves by signing a law cracking down on catalytic converter thefts. He says it's unlikely many auto thieves go before the parole board and that it's being "scapegoated for political games."

But Kellner says the Department of Corrections last annual report from 2020 showed more than 100 auto theft inmates being paroled every month. Kellner says he has asked for more recent data but the Department of Corrections has yet to provide it.

Candace Boggs just hopes someone does something to deter car thieves. She'd like to own her next car longer than five days.

"I'm back to using my electric scooter, and they're just kind of getting a slap on wrist and it sucks," she said.

While she has insurance, Boggs says it won't cover all of her loss. She plans to take on a second job to save up enough money for a downpayment on a new car and has set up a fund for anyone who wants to help.