This Aurora farmer's market, organized by a veteran, accepts food stamps: "A space for health and wellness"

An Aurora veteran says healthy people build strong communities, and he hopes he can continue to make his community stronger for the future.

"It brings everybody together. Fresh produce is one of those things that we all need," said James Grevious.

He's the organizer of Rebel Marketplace, which aims to bring fresh local produce to Aurora so people can eat healthier and live better.

James Grevious, organizer of Rebel Marketplace in Aurora, talks about the importance of providing fresh and healthy produce for underserved communities. CBS

"You can't plan for your future, you can't think ahead, and all these things if you're hungry, habitually hungry," said Grevious. "If you're malnourished, if you're eating junk food and sugars and all that stuff, that messes with your brain, and you can't necessarily plan your way out of some of these conditions that we're in."

He sweetens the deal for people on federal food assistance by increasing the spending power of people using SNAP.

"We also work with Nourish Colorado, so they have a 'Double Up Food Bucks' program, so every $20 that you spend on SNAP, up to $20, and double up. And then through my nonprofit, Urban Symbiosis, as well, we match that with our vouchers of an additional $20," said Grevious.

Shoppers peruse fresh produce offerings at Rebel Marketplace in Aurora, Colorado, on Saturday, July 19, 2025. CBS

But now he's worried that his mission might take a hit. Between potential cuts to SNAP from the Trump Administration's Big, Beautiful Bill and the fear that immigrants have about coming to public events, he says what this market will look like the rest of the summer is uncertain.

"We understand, we don't want people to kind of support, but then 'at their own risk,'" Grevious said. "We're trying to navigate, I don't know how we can navigate that."

But he says no matter what, he and his partners will continue to be out in Aurora to keep his community fed and healthy.

The next Rebel Marketplace will be Aug. 2 at the Aurora Town Center mall and then again on Aug. 6 at the Hoffman Library in Aurora.

"So this is just a small solution," Grievous said. "We're not solving Aurora's problems by any means, but we're trying to at least alleviate it and say 'hey, this is a space for health and wellness where your food is gonna be safe and clean.'"