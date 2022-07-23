Aurora theater shooting victims honored 10 years after tragedy
This year marks 10 years since a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora during a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" and opened fire. Twelve people were killed and several others were left injured on July 20, 2012.
On Saturday, the community across Colorado will descend on Aurora to honor those who lost their lives.
There are many different events scheduled to happen throughout the day on Saturday.
When: Saturday, July 23 at 9am
Where: Starts at RTD Aurora Metro Center Station and finishes at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden
What: The Hero's Journey 5K
When: Saturday, July 23 at 1:45pm
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Reflection Ceremony, which includes reading the names of the victims
When: Saturday, July 23 at 3pm
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Community event featuring wellness booths, lawn games, children's activities, live music and beer garden
When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:20pm
Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway
What: Immersive audio/visual event called Metamorphosis
