Aurora theater shooting victims honored 10 years after tragedy

Several events planned to commemorate the Aurora theater shooting victims

This year marks 10 years since a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora during a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" and opened fire. Twelve people were killed and several others were left injured on July 20, 2012.

On Saturday, the community across Colorado will descend on Aurora to honor those who lost their lives.

There are many different events scheduled to happen throughout the day on Saturday.

When: Saturday, July 23 at 9am

Where: Starts at RTD Aurora Metro Center Station and finishes at the 7/20 Memorial Reflection Garden

What: The Hero's Journey 5K

Link: Register for Race

When: Saturday, July 23 at 1:45pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Reflection Ceremony, which includes reading the names of the victims

When: Saturday, July 23 at 3pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Community event featuring wellness booths, lawn games, children's activities, live music and beer garden

Link: Beer Garden Tickets https://www.7-20memorial.org/21-beer-wristband

When: Saturday, July 23 at 7:20pm

Where: Aurora Municipal Center, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway

What: Immersive audio/visual event called Metamorphosis

