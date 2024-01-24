Aurora seeking input from community for Youth Empowerment Center

The City of Aurora has long worked to curb youth violence, often partnering with organizations across the metro area to give kids and teenagers access to the resources they need. Now the city is taking those efforts a step further with a first-of-its-kind "Youth Empowerment Center." But first, they need input.

CBS

"We're trying to find and create a center for our at-risk youth to feel a belonging, a sense of belonging," said Joseph DeHerrera, Manager of the city's Youth Violence Prevention Program.

It's a multi-million-dollar idea -- $2.25 million, to be exact. That's how much the city has allocated for the future center, $500,000 of which was awarded to Aurora from the sale of the Denver Broncos in 2022 and the remaining $1.75 million from the Aurora Youth Violence Prevention Program. The goal is to reduce youth violence and increase community connection.

"Really making sure that [the youth] have the creative outlet they may want, and at the same time have the service provision that is needed there in terms of mental health, maybe substance abuse, violence interruption, those kind of core elements that get them engaged in a different way," DeHererra explained.

DeHerrera also told CBS News Colorado that the city doesn't just want to create another rec center or after-school program. The plan is to create an all-encompassing space that is essentially designed by Aurora's youth.

"We can say as a city and adults what we think they need, but we want to make sure we hear from them," said DeHerrera.

That is why the city is inviting the public to comment on preferred services and programs for the future center. If you ask 16-year-old Jassir Simmons – who admittedly has been in his fair share of trouble – the Youth Empowerment Center should include fun mixed with education.

"For me, it would be like video games," the teen said with a smile. "But also, like, a school but not really a school to help get your grades up and credits. Credit recovery to help you get on track to graduate.

Simmons said getting involved with the wrong crowd is pretty easy, so he's thankful there are community programs to help him get on the right path.

CBS

"We just need everybody coming together," he said. "No violence, everybody helping the community out."

And that's exactly what the City of Aurora hopes will happen.

"Once we get this feedback from the community, we're able to make something for the community and by the community, and youth themselves. That's what's needed," DeHerrera said.

The center's location and opening date are yet to be determined.

To share suggestions for the Youth Empowerment Center, citizens can complete the short survey in multiple languages at EngageAurora.org/YouthCenter any time through Friday, March 29. Paper surveys in various languages are also available at city libraries.

DeHerrera said city staff will partner with community collaborators and engage with residents at events as part of an extensive outreach effort. The city will also collaborate with Aurora's public school districts to obtain feedback from students and those who work with them.