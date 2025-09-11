Watch CBS News
1 dead in Aurora after SUV collides with RTD bus, baby and bus driver among those injured

A woman who was driving an SUV has died and what's believed to be her baby was injured when that SUV crashed into an RTD bus in Aurora on Thursday evening. That's according to Aurora police, who said the driver of the bus and at least one passenger were also hurt. 

The collision happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of East 30th Avenue and East Park Lane Drive.  

Police said they believe some sort of domestic dispute happened at a nearby home before the collision, and the SUV sped away from that scene before crashing into the bus.

The SUV was heavily damaged in the crash.

