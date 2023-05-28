Robot waiter serves up Korean chicken and smiles in Aurora

If you have a meal at bb.q Chicken in Aurora you may be in for a surprise when you get your order because a robot will likely bring your order.

"I like to call it Woodstock," said manager, Alex Barragan. "It attracts a lot of customers, kids love it."

CBS

Alex says they load it up with food and tell it which table they want it to go to and it brings the customer their order.

They have had Woodstock for a year now and Alex says customers generally have positive reactions to it when they see it, but the most common is humor.

"They usually make jokes like, 'oh so we don't need to tip you right?' things like that," Alex said.

All jokes aside, Alex says Woodstock is a valued member of the team. Especially when he and his coworkers are busy doing more complicated tasks and they need a helping hand.

CBS

"It makes things a lot easier. Especially sometime we have one person here and it will make it really easy to just serve the food. It's very helpful," Alex said.

There are bb.q Chicken restaurants all over the globe, but the one on Havana was the first with a robot waiter. So, if you want the Woodstock treatment you have to go to that location.