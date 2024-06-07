Colorado city says rule changes being made at reservoir to create more family-friendly environment

If you are headed to the Aurora Reservoir for the weekend, be prepared for some new changes at the park.

Aerial view of Aurora Reservoir Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The City of Aurora announced there will be new hours on Saturdays and Sundays at the park from 5 a.m. until 6 p.m., much earlier than before at 9:30 p.m. These changes will be temporary.

Other changes include a ban on the possession or drinking of alcohol and the playing of loud music will not be tolerated. The city says they will strictly enforce the rules to enhance the safety and enjoyment of all park visitors.

They also say removing alcohol helps to create a more family-friendly environment and reduces the risk of incidents that can disrupt the peaceful atmosphere at the park.



The city also says these new hours will not have an impact on the prescheduled, permitted, large-scale events on any other parks, recreation and open space facilities, or parks.

The City of Aurora says signs will be placed around the park in English and Spanish to remind guests of the new hours and restrictions.

The changes come after two people were detained in a shooting at nearby Cherry Creek Park Swim Beach recently.