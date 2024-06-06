Alcohol and loud music banned, reduced hours at Aurora Reservoir in Colorado on weekends

No alcohol, new hours at Aurora Reservoir on weekends

Starting this Saturday, June 8, alcohol and loud music will be banned at the Aurora Reservoir. The City of Aurora is also adjusting park hours on weekends from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Previously, the reservoir was open until 9:30 p.m. during June and July.

Those who visit the reservoir will see more security personnel. Visitors will no longer be allowed to bring or drink alcohol at the park. Loud music will also be banned.

The City of Aurora said the changes are temporary and will impact weekends only.

The city sent this statement to CBS News Colorado: These changes aim to enhance the safety and enjoyment of all park visitors. The enjoyment and comfort of all guests is of utmost importance to PROS leadership and staff. Removing alcohol helps to create a more family-friendly environment and reduces the risk of incidents that can disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the park. The new weekend hours are intended to improve the management and oversight of park activities during peak times, ensuring a more pleasant and safe experience for all park visitors. These adjustments follow a careful analysis of park usage patterns, prioritizing the park-goer's safety and overall park satisfaction.