Aurora reduces new grass with an eye on water conservation

The Aurora City Council has passed a measure that prohibits cool weather grasses on new golf courses and reduces how much grass can be planted around new homes and developments in the city.

According to the EPA, 60% of household water usage in arid areas like Colorado goes toward lawns and gardens.

Aurora is poised to be a leader on the water conservation front, by dictating where and how thirsty grasses like Kentucky bluegrass can be used.

"Aurora is the first municipality in Colorado to take this step," says Greg Baker with Aurora Water.

The Aurora City Council approved Mayor Mike Coffman's plan to limit cool season turf. The city is prohibiting the high-water grass from being used in golf courses, and in other non-functional uses.

"Including the front yard spaces where you don't play, don't have social activities and the space between the curb and the sidewalk," says Baker.

The turf is still permitted in places like play areas and sports fields.

"I think that Aurora is setting a model for others to follow," says Josh Kuhn, Water Policy Manager for Conservation Colorado. "To really think about the places where the only person stepping on that grass is the person cutting it and if it's really necessary."

The move is being applauded by conservation groups and considered by other Front Range communities, including Castle Rock and Thornton. Denver is also looking at limiting turf in their optional green code.

The change doesn't mean golf courses have no place in a water-smart Colorado, but it does mean they may need to re-work their turf.

"Enjoy the things that we like to do... if people are passionate about golf, but maybe doing that in a drought tolerant way," says Kuhn.

Baker says it's a step towards preserving our state's most valuable resource.

"Water is not going to be easy to get in Colorado its always going to be difficult to get," he says.

"We're projected to have so much growth in aurora that we need to do everything that we can to stretch out the water supply that we have today," Aurora City Councilor Juan Marcano says.

This ordinance goes into effect on Sept. 30 for new developments in Aurora. Existing builds, and those who get their site plans approved before then, will not be affected.