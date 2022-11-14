Aurora Public Schools wants to know how to repurpose vacant school buildings

Aurora Public Schools would like input on how to repurpose vacant school buildings in the city. The survey is open to all Aurora residents.

The survey will ask residents to rank their top choices for how to use the spaces according to four categories: learning, civic or public use, commercial or residential.

Options for repurposing range from charter schools to retail shops, residential living, open spaces and religious facilities.

Aurora Public Schools will host three meetings this week to discuss options and hear public comments:

Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m.

Virtual Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/94576296854

Tuesday, November 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Sable Elementary School

2601 Sable Blvd.

Aurora, CO 80011

Wednesday, November 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Paris Elementary School

1635 Paris St.

Aurora, CO 80010