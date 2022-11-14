Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora Public Schools wants to know how to repurpose vacant school buildings

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Aurora Public Schools wants to know how to repurpose vacant school buildings
Aurora Public Schools wants to know how to repurpose vacant school buildings 00:28

Aurora Public Schools would like input on how to repurpose vacant school buildings in the city. The survey is open to all Aurora residents. 

The survey will ask residents to rank their top choices for how to use the spaces according to four categories: learning, civic or public use, commercial or residential. 

Options for repurposing range from charter schools to retail shops, residential living, open spaces and religious facilities. 

Aurora Public Schools will host three meetings this week to discuss options and hear public comments: 

Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m.
Virtual Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/94576296854 

Tuesday, November 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Sable Elementary School
2601 Sable Blvd. 
Aurora, CO 80011

Wednesday, November 16 at 3:30 p.m.
Paris Elementary School
1635 Paris St. 
Aurora, CO 80010

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.