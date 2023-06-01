Aurora police shoot and injure person near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street

Aurora police shot and injured a person near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street Thursday evening.

CBS News Colorado is working to confirm details, but our news helicopter showed about a dozen cop cars and East 8th Avenue closed.

Aurora police said one person was shot and injured and no officers were believed to be injured.

Copter footage further showed what appeared to be evidence markers in the parking lot of a plaza at that intersection and a roped off area in the alleyway behind the stores in that plaza

.No other information was immediately available.