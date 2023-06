Advertise With Us

Dining Out With Larry

Aurora police shot and killed a teen boy near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street Thursday evening.

Aurora police shoot and kill allegedly armed teen near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street Aurora police shot and killed a teen boy near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street Thursday evening.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On