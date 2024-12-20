Aurora police seeks charges for suspects in Colorado apartment torture case

The Aurora Police Department is seeking charges against 11 suspects in its investigation into a violent kidnapping and assault earlier this week at an apartment complex in Aurora.

Two victims were confronted by approximately a dozen armed suspects and taken to a vacant apartment against their will where they were bound, threatened, and tortured.

Chief Todd Chamberlain emphasized the critical role the victims played in bringing this case to light.

"The courage of our victims to come forward really changed the dynamics of how this incident unfolded," Chamberlain said. "Had it not been for the courage of them to come forward, we never would have known about this, and what else we wouldn't have known is what's unfolding as this investigation continues."

The suspects are also believed to have been extorting residents, demanding $500 payments every two weeks from tenants in an apartment complex.

"This wasn't just a one-time thing -- these suspects have been victimizing people over and over again," said Chamberlain.

A total of 19 people were detained Tuesday during the preliminary investigation. Three people were subsequently released after being interviewed by investigators. The remaining 16 suspects are being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The suspects face charges including, second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree assault, extortion and burglary, all felonies.

Eight of the 11 suspects are in ICE custody. Three of the suspects are outstanding.

The eight suspects in custody include:

• Andres Alexander Liendo-Padilla (01/06/1999)

• Jesus Alberto Alejos Escalona (02/07/2002)

• Junior Reyes-Barrios (10/15/1996)

• Barbara Sivle Medina-Arcaya (03/31/1995)

• Donarkys Teresa Suarez-Quesada (08/15/1993)

• Luigi Javier Soto-Sucre (08/18/1998)

• Niefred Jose Serpa Acosta (08/06/2004)

• Jengrinso Elias Loreto-Petit (07/19/1998)

Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta was already wanted on an active felony warrant for burglary and menacing. The warrant stemmed from Aug. 18, when a security camera captured Serpa-Acosta and five other armed men knocking on apartment doors at The Edge at Lowry.

Since the video went viral, Mayor Mike Coffman has been fighting the narrative that the city's been taken over by gangs.

During a news conference Friday, Coffman shared his frustration with how the city of Denver handled the migrant situation. He criticized Denver Mayor Mike Johnston for not being transparent about plans to house migrants into Aurora.

"It's amazing one mayor can't get an answer from another mayor. We have to use a legal mechanism to get the truth but that's where we are right now," said Coffman.

In a statement, Jordan Fuja, Press Secretary, Mayor's Office City and County of Denver writes:

"We're proud that Denver responded to the newcomer crisis with compassion. After more than tens of thousands of newcomers were bused to Denver without advanced notice, we were the only city in the metro area who stood up any type of long-term plan to manage the crisis efficiently and effectively. It was appropriate for Aurora to respond with swift action to address these heinous crimes and we agree that any person who commits a crime should be punished to the full extent of the law. But once again, Denver did not place or "dump" people in Aurora or any city for that matter. In fact, Denver has repeatedly coordinated with Aurora, and instead of placing blame we continue to stand ready to work with them to ensure we protect public safety and quickly address any criminal activity."

The investigation into the kidnapping and assault is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.