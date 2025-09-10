Aurora could hold parents responsible for children riding dirt bikes on city streets

The City of Aurora could target not just teenagers riding dirt bikes on city streets but their parents as well. This comes after the city confirmed an increase in injuries from riding dirt bikes where they are not permitted.

City officials told CBS News Colorado that they are hoping to avoid incidents similar to one that happened in Boulder County last week, where a young person riding a dirt bike collided with a pickup truck and was injured.

The proposal was debated at Monday night's city council meeting. It would add a section to Aurora city laws making it illegal to parents or guardians to "knowingly permit anyone younger than 18 to operate or ride an off-highway vehicle in violation of existing city restrictions."

Parents who plead or are found guilty of the proposed measure would face the minimum fine of $250. The Aurora City Council will officially take up the topic on Sept. 22.