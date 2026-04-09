Aurora police officer stabbed, suspect hurt in shooting near South Parker Road & Quincy Avenue

An Aurora police officer was stabbed and injured and a suspect was shot late Thursday afternoon in a Colorado neighborhood near Cherry Creek State Park.

It happened on the 14000 block of East Stanford Circle, according to Aurora police. That's in an area with multiple apartment buildings that's close to the intersection of East Quincy Avenue and South Parker Road, and not far from East Smoky Hill Road.

The Aurora Police Department said officers responded to an emergency "call involving an adult man and a relative."

APD posted an image on X showing the knife the suspect used to stab the officer. The photo shows a large kitchen knife with blood on it.

Both injured people were taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unclear so far.

The incident prompted a very large police response. Just after 5 p.m., CBS Colorado's news helicopter showed investigators at the scene with crime tape stretched across a road between apartment buildings.

CBS

Some people in the area posted on social media they heard numerous gunshots.