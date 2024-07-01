Aurora police creates safety plan for Colfax Avenue and Havana Street: "This place has been out of control"

Aurora police have developed a plan to increase safety and clean up the intersection at Colfax Avenue and Havana Avenue. APD says issues include theft, drug sales, prostitution, trespassing, aggressive panhandling, public inebriation and an increase in violent crime.

Last month, CBS News Colorado heard from neighbors concerned that crime would close the Walgreens at Colfax and Havana in Aurora. A neighborhood Walmart across the street closed weeks before.

Aurora police are implementing a strategic plan to aid in crime suppression, prevention and public safety.

It will be a collaborative effort between APD, external stakeholders, community members and business owners.

The city says the area's quality of life has been compromised.

"This place has been out of control," Mayor Mike Coffman said during a city study session.

Aurora Police Division Chief Kevin Barnes outlined a 90-day plan for the area to city leaders.

"Obviously there have been some significant crime issues that have taken place over the last year in particular, resulting in a number of issues that we believe are not only systemic in nature but exceeds the resources that we have as an agency," Barnes explained during his study session presentation.

APD says an increase in the homeless population along the corridor has likely contributed to some of the crime and public safety issues experienced by the community. Barnes says this will be an overtime endeavor, that will include increased foot patrol, illegal encampment abatement and community engagement.

"We talked about a number of different things in terms of potentially moving those bus stops, taking down the shelters. Whatever we can do in terms of increasing the visibility of us," said Barnes during his presentation.

Councilmember Stephanie Hancock, who worked along Colfax in the Arts District, says more police presence will help mitigate some of the issues and make people feel safer.

"We've known this area is a trouble spot for a long time. What are we going to do to get to the root cause of this?" said Hancock. "We need to let folks know in a strong, unequivocal way, 'this is not the place you get to do this anymore.'"

Some council members worry crime will be displaced and believe APD's efforts shouldn't be concentrated in one area.

"I agree that this area has been a problem for a very long time. We are focusing all of our efforts on taking back this area, that we never really have had, while the rest of the city is starting to crumble. The Walgreens at Hampden and Chambers has also closed," said Councilmember Danielle Jurninsky. "I am just concerned. I support this, but it can't stop here, because there are other parts of the city where business owners are being run into the ground."

Barnes says that APD had a summer task force in the past that was highly successful on the Colfax corridor.

APD will do a reassessment of their progress every 30 days.