Police in Colorado confirm arrest of Venezuelan gang member in New York City raid

A Venezuelan gang member wanted in Aurora on felony warrants, was arrested Tuesday in New York City. Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco, 26, was arrested early Tuesday morning by Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officers in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The warrant stemmed from August 18, when a doorbell camera captured Zambrano-Pacheco and five other armed men at the Edge at Lowry apartment complex. In August, CBS Colorado spoke with Cindy Romero, the resident whose doorbell caught the incident.

Cindy Romero

Romero criticized city officials for their failure to address the problem.

Zambrano-Pacheco was wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary and menacing with a firearm, both felonies.

"The Aurora Police Department values its positive working relationships with law enforcement at the local, state and federal level," said Aurora police Chief Todd Chamberlain. "This collaboration resulted in the apprehension of a violent criminal, and we are thankful he can no longer victimize members of our community here in Aurora, as well as residents of New York City."

Anderson Zambrano-Pacheco Aurora Police

It's been nearly six months since Cindy left the Edge at Lowry. She says the trauma from living there stays with her.

"I still don't sleep more than four or five hours a night, but I've learned that I can't wait for things to change—I have to be part of that change," Cindy says. "I hoped that by sharing my story, others would feel empowered to speak out and take action."

Local, state, and federal partners began work on a large-scale operation known as "Safe Haven." It's a special Aurora Police Department task force activated in August to investigate crimes involving the city's migrant community.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said identifying TdA members is difficult and detaining them would take time.

"Until this morning, I actually thought they had all already been arrested," said Cindy about the men in the video. "I still believe that this should not have been able to go out of Aurora. He should have been caught there."

Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officers conducted raids in the Bronx borough of New York City. CBS

Five out of the six suspects from the video are now in custody.

Operation Safe Haven detectives continue to actively investigate the agency's open cases related to criminal activity involving members of Aurora's migrant community.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.